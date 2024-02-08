Chinese actress Esther Yu to spend CNY with family in Singapore

SINGAPORE – Do not be surprised if you see Chinese actress Esther Yu in the vicinity of Marina Bay Sands.

The 28-year-old, now in Singapore, shared on Instagram on Feb 7 photos of herself in a hotel room overlooking Gardens by the Bay. She also shared a video of herself passing by the Singapore Flyer, with the caption: “Hello SG.”

Yu was earlier spotted at Changi Airport on Feb 7 by fans who then shared their videos of her on Chinese social media. Her staff told Chinese-language daily Lianhe Zaobao that this is a private trip for Yu and she is likely spending Chinese New Year here with family members.

Previous local media reports said Yu is an alumna of Lasalle College of the Arts in Singapore.

Yu took part in the second season of China’s idol reality show Youth With You in 2020 and placed second. She was part of the girl group The9, which dissolved in December 2021 at the end of the members’ contracts.