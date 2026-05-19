Chinese actor Zhang Linghe charms fans, defines ‘cute’ as ‘see you tonight’ in NYC live stream

Zhang Linghe may have flown into New York for only two nights, but the Chinese sensation managed to turn the whirlwind trip into a masterclass in fan service, redefining “cute” in the process.

The Pursuit Of Jade actor, who has been an ambassador for Italian luxury brand Gucci since 2024, was in New York City for the Gucci Cruise 2027 fashion show held in Times Square.

On May 16, the 28-year-old star treated fans to an impromptu live session on Instagram of him having lunch, consisting of dishes like mapo tofu and stir-fried beef. During the 20-minute video, Zhang told his followers in Mandarin that he had kept his promise of having a mukbang session with them.

When asked if he could speak in English, he smiled shyly, replying in Mandarin that he “feels so nervous to speak to so many of you in English”. He managed a “hello” in English, and went on to greet his fans in various languages, such as English, Thai, Spanish, Korean, Indonesian, Italian and French.

At the end of the session, when a fan asked Zhang to spell the word “cute”, he asked his off-camera staff why he needed to spell “cute”, looking puzzled, asking what that question meant.

He then confidently said to his fans in English, “C-u-t-e... see you tonight!”, before waving goodbye, telling them he needed to get ready for the show.

The clip of his definition of “cute” is being shared on various social media platforms, with fans leaving comments on how their idol looked adorable for coining that definition.

That was not the first live stream session Zhang did in New York City. In an earlier session on the same day, he shared on Weibo what he had done so far, while in the car on his way to a photo shoot.

He candidly shared that even though he was in New York, he still preferred Chinese food over Western cuisine, joking that his “Chinese stomach” could not quite adjust. He added that attending the Gucci event was his first business trip to New York. The last time he visited the city was for a holiday about 10 years ago.

He also recounted his experience arriving at JFK Airport on May 15, revealing that airport security officers seemed surprised by the crowds of fans waiting for him, and briskly escorted him out.

Zhang said he was caught off guard by the situation, saying he thought something had happened when he was suddenly surrounded by bodyguards.

“The bodyguards were huge... I felt like they lifted me from the ground, like I was flying through the air,” he said.

The actor’s arrival in the Big Apple had already turned into a fan-driven celebration before he even attended the Gucci festivities. Supporters reportedly bought ad space on digital billboards in Times Square to welcome Zhang to New York, with photos of the displays circulating widely online.

The GucciCore Cruise 2027 show itself became one of the buzziest fashion events of the season. This was Gucci creative director Demna’s debut Cruise collection, and it featured supermodel Cindy Crawford, former NFL player Tom Brady and media personality Paris Hilton on the runway.

Other guests included singer Mariah Carey, musician Shawn Mendes, reality TV star Kim Kardashian, South Korean actress Lee Young-ae, Filipino personality Anne Curtis and Thai actress Davika Hoorne.