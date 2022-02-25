Chinese actor Wu Jing to fight sharks in The Meg sequel with Jason Statham

Chinese actor Wu Jing on the set of the movie Meg 2: The Trench. PHOTO: THE MEG/WEIBO
SHANGHAI - Chinese action star Wu Jing will be fighting sharks alongside English actor Jason Statham in The Meg 2: The Trench.

The upcoming film is a sequel to the creature feature The Meg (2018), in which Statham and Chinese actress Li Bingbing faced off with a giant megalodon shark.

The Meg's official Weibo account disclosed on Thursday (Feb 24) that Wu, 47, will star in the new movie with Statham, 54.

Previous cast members Sophia Cai - who played Li's daughter - Cliff Curtis and Page Kennedy will also return, while Hollywood actors Skyler Samuels, Sienna Guillory and Sergio Peris-Mencheta will join the cast.

The account also shared two photos, one of Wu on set and the other of him with the film's director Ben Wheatley, who has helmed movies such as High-Rise (2015) and Free Fire (2016).

The Hollywood Reporter ran a similar story on Wednesday. It reported that shooting of the film is underway in Britain, but omitted any mention of Wu.

Li's name has also been noticeably absent from any reports on the sequel. It is not clear if she will be returning.

Martial arts star Wu is best known for his roles in patriotic Chinese blockbusters such as Wolf Warriors 2 (2017), The Climbers (2019) and The Battle At Lake Changjin (2021).

He reshared a similar Weibo post from Sina Movies on Thursday and quipped that he is "replenishing his energy" and "getting ready to fight with the sharks".

