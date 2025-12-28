Chinese actor Dylan Wang appears in videos promoting Singapore tourism

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Chinese actor Dylan Wang visited Singapore recently and filmed a three-part limited video series here, in collaboration with the Singapore Tourism Board (STB).

The 27-year-old attended the Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix in early October, and is believed to have filmed the series after the races ended.

At that time, fans saw him appearing in places such as Joo Chiat and Merlion Park. He was also seen eating at local restaurants, such as the Violet Oon restaurant at Ion Orchard.

On Dec 27 at 12pm, STB’s Visit Singapore Facebook page uploaded a 30-second video featuring the star’s time here, and captioned it: “Singapore, but make it a #DylanWang adventure. Follow along as Dylan explores all that Singapore has to offer — from vibrant city life to a taste of cultural traditions.”

The first of the three-part series was also uploaded to the Visit Singapore YouTube page. In this video, he was seen visiting attractions such as River Wonders and Bird Paradise.

The Sichuan native said: “Singapore is a city that breathes. Walking on the streets, the sunlight, the trees and the chirping birds, all seem to remind me to slow down. For this trip, I want to take it slow, and maybe I will stumble upon new surprises or be freshly inspired.”

At the River Wonders, he came face-to-face with animals such as the Ganges crocodile, Mekong giant catfish, as well as giant panda Kai Kai, which Wang called his “hometown fellow”. He also took the Amazon River Quest boat adventure, and got to feed and pet a capybara named Moe.

Chinese actor Dylan Wang with a capybara at River Wonders during his visit to Singapore in October. PHOTO: DYLAN_WANG_1220/INSTAGRAM

At Bird Paradise, Wang saw the Blyth’s hornbill and black-crowned crane, and commented that the middle character of his Chinese name - “he” - means “crane” in Chinese. Wang later said: “I did not expect to get so close to the animals, and touch the capybara. The whole experience was very nice for me.”

Chinese actor Dylan Wang at Bird Paradise during his visit to Singapore in October. PHOTO: DYLAN_WANG_1220/INSTAGRAM

At a basketball court in Tanjong Pagar, he played the game with some locals, and said: “People here are full of energy and passion, and they play really well.” He also invited these new friends to dinner at the Chatterbox restaurant at Hilton Singapore Orchard, where they dined on Hainanese chicken rice and lobster laksa.

A second video went online on Dec 28 at 12pm. This time, he was shown exploring Singapore’s urban jungle. Wang observed: “The buildings in Singapore all have their own characteristics. There are plants in the middle of the buildings, creating a feeling of city in nature. I really like it.”

He visited Ion Orchard and partnered Singaporean artist Lee Kow Fong, better known as Ah Guo, for a collaboration with D.Desirable, Wang’s clothing brand. Wang told Lee: “Your colours are always very vibrant and very rich. Adding these elements to clothing would be a really nice touch.”

Later, Wang dropped by Ion Sky, the highest point along Orchard Road, where he could see places such as the Singapore Botanic Gardens. He reflected then: “Only when you stand high can you see far.” In addition, he visited shops such as Bengawan Solo and Toast Box.

Chinese actor Dylan Wang at Ion Sky during his visit to Singapore in October 2025. PHOTO: DYLAN_WANG_1220/INSTAGRAM

The third and final video will be uploaded at Dec 29, at 12pm.