Chinese action star Max Zhang suffers serious injuries from filming accident

HONG KONG – Chinese action star Max Zhang is recovering in hospital after a serious filming accident in China.

On Sunday, the 48-year-old posted on social media two photos of himself, with the caption: “Unavoidable things will still happen when shooting action scenes.”

He was seen in one photo with his left leg in a cast. In the other photo, a nasogastric tube was seen on his face as he flashed a V sign. There were what looked like two bags of ice beside his left leg.

His wife, Hong Kong actress Ada Choi, told the media that he has undergone surgery and needs time to recover.

According to Hong Kong’s Oriental Daily News, Zhang was filming a movie in China in late March when he had a serious accident. No details were given.

Zhang, who usually does his own stunts, was left with several injuries, with his left leg suspected to be fractured.

Choi, 49, was in Hong Kong at the time taking care of their three children, aged three to 11. The film’s production team arranged for Zhang to return to Hong Kong for the surgery.

Zhang is known for starring in martials arts films such as SPL II: A Time For Consequences (2015) and Master Z: Ip Man Legacy (2018). He has been popular in China in recent years, appearing in reality shows such as Viva La Romance in 2020 and Call Me By Fire in 2021.

Choi was in Singapore in March on holiday with her three children.