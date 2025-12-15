China-Japan tensions ripple into K-pop, as Japanese members sidelined from events in China

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SEOUL – Tensions between China and Japan appear to be affecting South Korea’s music industry, as events in China featuring groups with Japanese members have either been cancelled or revised.

One such event was K-pop girl group Le Sserafim’s meet-and-greet event for their single Spaghetti (2025). Their Dec 14 Shanghai event was cancelled due to an “uncontrollable factor” with no further details given.

Two of the girl group’s five members – Sakura and Kazuha – are Japanese, and strained bilateral relations between the two countries are seen to have likely played a role.

China-Japan ties have been frosty since November, after Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s parliamentary remarks that Japan will be militarily involved if China puts up a naval blockade over Taiwan. China views Taiwan as part of its territory to be unified with the mainland, by force if necessary.

On Dec 6, K-pop boy band Close Your Eyes held a fan meeting in Hangzhou, China, without Japanese member Kenshin. No clear reason for his absence was stated.

That same day, a fan meeting featuring trainees from Incode Entertainment was abruptly cancelled hours before starting. The line-up included two Japanese members, Masato and Sen.

Incode cited “a significant and unexpected force majeure situation” that made it impossible to proceed with the event, despite efforts to explore alternatives.

Since Seoul’s 2016 decision to install the United States’ THAAD missile defence system in South Korea, China has largely restricted K-pop concerts and related promotional activities. Smaller fan meetings and signing events without on-stage performances, however, have remained possible.

The friendly and cooperative atmosphere established during the South Korea-China summit on Nov 1 had raised hopes of a lift on the unofficial “Hallyu ban”. But the series of disruptions targeting teams with Japanese members has sparked fresh concerns in the industry.

K-pop’s global orientation means international members have long been a common feature of idol groups.

Line-ups evolved from an early focus on Chinese members to feature artistes from a wider range of regions.

With China’s ban on South Korean entertainment lasting almost a decade, the industry has seen a particular increase in groups featuring Japanese members, as agencies seek to target both South Korean and Japanese listeners. Examples include Hybe’s Enhypen, JYP Entertainment’s Nexz and SM Entertainment’s NCT Wish.

“It is too early to determine whether the conflict between China and Japan will be short-term or evolve into a structural constraint that further restricts K-pop activities in China,” culture critic Kim Heon-sik told The Korea Herald on Dec 14. “Until then, the K-pop industry finds itself walking a precarious tightrope, as it watches how the situation unfolds.”

He added: “However, as cultural exchanges between China and Japan stall, a well-calibrated response from the K-pop industry could turn this situation into an opportunity, not just to navigate the existing Hallyu ban, but also further expand its presence in the Chinese market.” THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK