China fans barred from wearing rainbows at Taiwanese singer A-mei’s show

BEIJING – Beijing concertgoers say they were prevented from displaying rainbow imagery at a pop singer’s performance last Saturday, in a sign of increasing tightening on lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) expression in China.

Fans attending a concert by Taiwanese singer Chang Hui-mei – better known by her stage name A-mei – say they were prevented from wearing shirts with rainbows on them inside the Cadillac Arena in Beijing, according to participants who posted about the incident on social media.

A person who wrote about the concert on China’s Instagram-style Xiaohongshu service said a security guard at the venue asked him to turn his shirt inside out, as a rainbow had been drawn on the front.

In another post, a person said they were stopped by security because their shirt changed colours based on reflective lighting.

Kang Kang posted on Xiaohongshu that he was asked by security to change out of a shirt with a rainbow print into black clothing provided by guards.

He told Bloomberg News that the security guards would not elaborate on why the T-shirt was not allowed.

Bloomberg News has reached out to those people for comment. A-mei’s management, her Chinese concert organiser and the Cadillac Arena did not respond to requests for comment.

An official at the Beijing Cultural and Tourism Bureau – which approved the weekend shows – said via telephone that the bureau was only in charge of vetting the eligibility of the concert organisers.

The accounts from the concert attendees in Beijing add to signs that LGBTQ community members and advocates are facing increasing pressure as the nation promotes more conservative and traditional gender and sexual identity values under President Xi Jinping.

Dozens of WeChat accounts run by LGBTQ groups at leading universities were shut in 2021.

In May, a prominent LGBTQ centre in China closed down after 15 years.

Several events related to June’s Pride celebrations were also cancelled or postponed in the wake of a crackdown on entertainment.

Rainbow colours are widely associated with the LGBTQ flag, and A-mei is known as an outspoken advocate for the community, having been the first ambassador for Taiwan Pride in 2007.

She also held a free concert in Taipei in late 2013 supporting same-sex marriage there, and organised another concert in Taiwan in 2016 to rally support for a marriage equality bill that eventually passed.