Chen Hanwei gets 13th nomination for Best Actor

Actor Chen Hanwei, who gamely put on 5kg for his role as an ex-convict in drama series Super Dad, has been nominated for the 13th time for Best Actor at the Star Awards 2021.

Organised by Mediacorp, the annual ceremony - which was cancelled last year due to Covid-19 - will be held on April 18.

Instead of the usual five nominees in each category, there are seven this year to make up for the awards which did not happen last year.

Chen, 51, a show-business veteran of more than 30 years, has won the Best Actor accolade six times in the past.

In the list of nominations announced on Thursday, Chen's name appears together with actors such as Desmond Tan, Romeo Tan, Pierre Png, Qi Yuwu, Elvin Ng and Zhang Yaodong.

In addition, he has also been nominated for Best Programme Host (Entertainment and Infotainment), although it will be a tough fight as host Quan Yifeng is nominated twice in that category for Hear U Out and YiFong & Eleanor's Kitchen.

Best Actress nominees include Carrie Wong, Chen Liping, Felicia Chin, Kym Ng, Rebecca Lim, Rui En and Zoe Tay.

For Best Drama Serial, the list includes A Jungle Survivor, A Quest To Heal , All Is Well - SG, C.L.I.F.5, Daybreak, Hello From The Other Side and My One In A Million.

A new award has been added this year, Best Radio Programme, to honour the best in local radio.

It coincides with the 85th anniversary of radio broadcasting in Singapore.