Chart-topping pop singer dhruv and his childhood in Singapore

Singer dhruv's first exposure to Western pop music was through compilation CDs bought from local music store That CD Shop. PHOTO: DHRUV
Music Correspondent
Updated
Published
56 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SINGAPORE - London-born singer dhruv is a rising name in the regional pop music scene, thanks to his viral hit, double take - and he grew up in Singapore.

His family moved here when he was two and he attended the United World College.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top