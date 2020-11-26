Charming groups in Chinese music

Groups in the Chinese music scene have put out an impressive body of work recently, with smooth harmonies, catchy hooks and snazzy choreography. Understanding the individual strengths of their members, many of these boy bands and girl groups have delivered more than the sum of their parts.

Here are 10 new releases.

1 TOGETHER WITH YOU (POP)

TFBoys

Every year, millions of fans eagerly await the new songs from this Chinese superstar boy band - comprising Roy Wang, Karry Wang and Jackson Yee - for their anniversary concert.

While the performance of this year's numbers - Together With You and Lights - appeared rather wooden during the group's seventh anniversary online concert in August, the tunes brim with the same boy-next-door wholesomeness and positivity that have endeared the trio to legions of fans.

2 GIRLS ON FIRE (HIP-HOP/POP)

G.O.F

Seven-member girl group G.O.F, short for "Girls On Fire", are a product of the Taiwanese reality competition Dancing Diamond 52 (2020).

On their first album, they prove to be a force to be reckoned with.

The opening song, Runaway, features a sturdy, galloping beat, rapid-fire rapping and screams. Many bass-heavy numbers, such as Boom Cha Cha La Ka and Fairy Temple, combine fiery passion with boundless energy.

Looks like exciting things lie ahead for this fireball of a band.

3 BETWEEN HEAVEN AND EARTH (ROCK)

F.I.R.

Taiwanese pop-rock band F.I.R. make full use of lead singer Lydia Han's rich, full-bodied voice to deliver a rousing theme song for the animation series Da Shen Xian, which premiered this month.

Its lush instrumentation - including the use of the shakuhachi Japanese flute, gongs and cymbals - as well as its wide emotional range fit well with the magical powers and creatures featured in the show.

4 ONE AND ALL (POP)

Mirror

Hong Kong boy band Mirror were formed in 2018 from 12 contestants on the Good Night Show - King Maker talent show.

Earlier this month, they released the heart-warming Cantonese song One And All, celebrating their camaraderie and shared ups and downs.

5 UNFORGETTABLE (POP/HIP-HOP)

Unine

The Chinese nine-member boy band, which debuted last year and disbanded last month, were around for only 18 months, with many posts saying the members had "graduated".

Their last EP, Unforgettable, was ironically quite forgettable. While the songs Speechless and Shiny Day emphasise the specialness of their time together, it is hard to feel for a group whose lifespan was so brief.

6 NAUGHTY BEAUTY (POP)

Per6ix

Releasing their first EP in April, Taiwanese girl group Per6ix's name combines the word "persist" with the fact that there are six members.

A sense of youthful determination pervades this second EP's title track, Naughty Beauty, which is about staying the course and having no regrets.

7 REAL LOVE IS... (ALTERNATIVE FOLK)

The Chairs

After clinching the award for Best Vocal Collaboration at last year's Golden Melody Awards, Taipei-based indie band The Chairs - comprising Jin Chiu, Zhong Chen and Benson Sun - are back with a new album, Real Love Is...

With many laid-back, loungey numbers - from the idyllic Paradise... How Far? to the folksy Maybe Maybe - this work is perfect for a lazy afternoon.

8 LET BYGONES BE BYGONES (ROCK)

Power Station

Taiwanese rock duo Power Station's 2001 song Walking On Chung Hsiao East Road Nine Times was about heartbreak surrounding a failed relationship, with lyrics written by famed lyricist Wu Yu-kang.

This month, they released what they call a sequel, Let Bygones Be Bygones, with its Chinese lyrics also penned by Wu.

The new song, about letting go of the past, is full of wistful longing and a worthy follow-up to the original.

9 DESTINATION NOWHERE (POP/ROCK)

Nowhere Boys

The five members of Hong Kong rock band Nowhere Boys come from diverse backgrounds - from architecture to fixing guitars - and it shows in their music.

Their album Destination Nowhere has myriad influences and subjects, such as superheroes in Superpowers, Disney films in Electronic Dream and the Hong Kong housing situation in That's Why. It is a joy to unpack their eclectic references.

10 UHHO UHHOHO (POP)

AKB48 Team TP

This Taiwanese idol girl group feature 16 members on the cover of their latest EP, Uhho Uhhoho, and online sources suggest there might be even more members and trainees.

Given the sheer number of voices, they sometimes sound like a classroom of schoolgirls singing in unison. In the title track's music video, the members are also shown setting up yurts and dancing around a campfire, presumably on an excursion.