Charmaine Sheh wins Best Actress for the fourth time at TVB Anniversary Awards

Hong Kong actress Charmaine Sheh with her Best Actress in a Leading Role trophy at the TVB Anniversary Awards in Macau on Jan 4.

Hong Kong actress Charmaine Sheh made history at the 2025 TVB Anniversary Awards on Jan 4, clinching the Best Actress in a Leading Role accolade for the fourth time.

This was for her role as seasoned news anchor Man Wai Sum in the second season of the hit TVB drama The Queen Of News, which aired in 2025.

Sheh, 50, won the same award in 2023 for the show’s first season, in 2014 for Line Walker and in 2006 for Maidens’ Vow.

Tearing as she accepted the award, she said : “The last time I won, I felt it was Charmaine Sheh who won. But this time, I believe it was Man Wai Sum who won. I did not just play the role, I became the role. She guided me, and through the compelling storyline, (it) resonated with the audience once again. I’d like to say to (my character), ‘I love you, Man Wai Sum.’”

The star also clinched the Greater Bay Area My Favourite TVB Actress in a Leading Role award.

The Queen Of News 2 was the night’s big winner, nabbing nine awards in all – including Best Drama Series, Greater Bay Area My Favourite TVB Drama and Best Actor in a Leading Role for Bosco Wong, 45, who was also named Greater Bay Area My Favourite TVB Actor in a Leading Role.

The series’ cast members Matthew Ho, 37, and Venus Wong, 34, also won Best Actor in a Supporting Role and Best Actress in a Supporting Role . One of the show’s theme songs, Seeds Of Truth, performed by 19-year-old Hong Kong singer Windy Zhan, was named Most Popular Drama Theme Song.

TVB is Hong Kong’s leading free-to-air broadcaster, and the TVB Anniversary Awards is the most important TVB awards show. This edition was held at the Grand Lisboa Palace Resort in Macau.

During the event, veteran actor, film-maker and television executive Eric Tsang, who received The Honorary Legend Award, confirmed that he will resign as TVB’s general manager. According to reports, it will happen on Jan 21 and he will work with TVB as an adviser .

The 72-year-old said: “Today, I feel I have somewhat run out of ideas, and it is time to step down to let the younger generation I have worked with carry on to elevate TVB and shoulder this responsibility.”