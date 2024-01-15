Charmaine Sheh wins best actress at TVB Awards for record third time

Hong Kong’s Charmaine Sheh was crowned best actress for the third time at the TVB Awards on Jan 14, while actor Moses Chan won best actor again, after 16 years.

Sheh, 48, was the hot favourite, with her role as aggressive news anchor Sister Man in The Queen Of News winning praise since the drama aired in November.

She is the first to receive the award thrice, after winning for Maidens’ Vow in 2006 and Line Walker in 2014.

The actress – famous for TV series such as War And Beauty (2004) and Story Of Yanxi Palace (2018) – recently returned to TVB after seven years to star in The Queen Of News. The drama revolves around the power struggle between factions led by two leading news anchors, played by Sheh and actor Kenneth Ma.

Sheh also won Malaysia’s most favourite actress and Greater Bay Area’s most favourite actress for the role.

She said in an interview that it was an unforgettable night and a high point in her life.

With eight wins, The Queen Of News was the big winner at the ceremony held in Macau.

It nabbed the coveted best drama series, as well as best supporting actress for Samantha Ko; best TV song for Crystal Clear, performed by teenage singer Gigi Yim; and Malaysia’s most favourite actor for Ma.