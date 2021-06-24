Charmaine Sheh says she was once almost married

Hong Kong actress Charmaine Sheh, who has not made public any romance for a decade, has revealed that she once almost got married.

In a recent episode of Chinese dating show Dating With The Parents - where she was a celebrity assistant and not a contestant - the 46-year-old was quizzed by host Meng Fei on her love life.

When he asked if there was a time if she had come close to getting married, she said she almost tied the knot once.

But she did not reveal who it was, saying: "I can't tell you."

Netizens have been speculating whether the one who got away had been her last boyfriend Kevin Cheng, whom she split up with more than 10 years ago. She has not gone public with anyone since.

Another possibility was actor Benny Chan, whom she dated for four years until 2006.

Sheh had previously said she had more than 10 former lovers and that not all were from show business.

The actress, who is known for her role as the empress in hit drama Story Of Yanxi Palace (2018), also confirmed that she is single and "observing" a potential suitor.

While several actors have played her love interests on screen over her 27-year career, Sheh said none of them met her standards.

"Their characters did, but not the real people (who played them), because the men in shows are always perfect, but they're not like that in real life."