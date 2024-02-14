Chanel v Dior: The New Look revisits French designers’ dark World War II past

LOS ANGELES – If you learnt that the iconic French designer Coco Chanel was a Nazi collaborator, would that change your view of her namesake luxury fashion brand – and make you think twice about buying a Chanel bag?

This was one of the questions considered by the cast of The New Look, a new biographical drama starring Oscar winner Juliette Binoche and Emmy winners Ben Mendelsohn and John Malkovich.

Premiering on Apple TV+ on Feb 14, the series – set in France after the Germans occupied it in World War II – examines the legacy of the late French designers Chanel (Binoche) and Christian Dior (Mendelsohn), and how Dior eventually dethroned Chanel.

It also contrasts their approaches to the occupation, with Dior risking everything to support his sister Catherine (Maisie Williams) – a member of the French resistance – while Chanel cosied up to the Germans and took a Nazi intelligence officer, Hans Von Dincklage (Claes Bang), as her lover.

Chanel’s close ties with the Nazis have been detailed by historians as well as journalist Hal Vaughan in his 2011 book, Sleeping With The Enemy: Coco Chanel’s Secret War. It also cited evidence of her anti-Semitism as well as her attempt to use Nazi laws to wrest control of her brand’s perfume division from its Jewish co-investors.

But Binoche, 59, suggests at a Zoom press event that some elements of the portrayal of Chanel in The New Look may not be entirely factual.

“It’s fiction, but inspired by real-life events, so there are layers of invention.