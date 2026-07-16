Celine Dion’s throwback posts spark Singapore comeback rumours amid upcoming return to live music

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Celine Dion performed her only shows in Singapore at Sands Grand Ballroom at Marina Bay Sands on July 3 and 4, 2018.

SINGAPORE – Canadian diva Celine Dion has sparked speculation among fans about a potential return to Singapore after the 58-year-old shared two consecutive throwback posts on Facebook and Instagram from her 2018 visit to the country.

The first post on July 14 features photos of the My Heart Will Go On (1997) singer at several locations such as the Singapore River.

“A moment to take it all in. The city, the views, and a little time to stop and smell the flowers,” she wrote, indicating that the photos were taken here in 2018.

The follow-up post on July 15 comprises photos of her about to board an airplane, accompanied by the caption: “Singapore… thanks for the memories!”

One fan wrote in the Facebook comments section of the second post: “Suddenly 2 posts about Singapore one after another... hinting about coming back here for a concert?”

The same post on Instagram drew a similar comment: “She keep posting Singapore… Is it something happening soon? Residency at Marina Bay Sands?!”

In the past week, the pop star has also been posting retrospective photos from previous global tour stops, including cities like London and Las Vegas.

Dion is set to make a highly anticipated return to live performances after a prolonged hiatus due to health issues.

In September, she will embark on a 26-date residency at the Plenitude Arena in Nanterre, France. She had previously cancelled concerts scheduled for 2023 and 2024, as she was not strong enough to tour due to a rare neurological disorder.

She revealed her diagnosis of Stiff Person Syndrome in December 2022, a progressive condition that causes severe muscle stiffness, painful body spasms and seizures, which impacted her ability to walk and sing.

According to reports in the French media, all the upcoming residency shows quickly sold out after going on sale in April.

Dion was last in town for her first and only Singapore concerts held at the Sands Grand Ballroom at Marina Bay Sands on July 3 and 4, 2018, as part of an Asian tour.

The sold-out performances drew about 6,000 fans a night despite premium tickets that cost as much as $1,200.

A review of the concert in The Straits Times reported that fans were treated to an elaborate, theatrical two-hour production “filled with plenty of Las Vegas pomp and glamour and a generous serving of her powerhouse vocals”.