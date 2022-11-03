Celine Dion stars as herself in romcom due in 2023

MONTREAL – International music icon Celine Dion announced on Wednesday that she will star in a romantic comedy called Love Again, which will be released in theatres in 2023 – in which she will play herself.

“See you at the movies,” wrote the Quebecer on social media, noting that she will act alongside Bollywood film star Priyanka Chopra and Scottish actor Sam Heughan, known for his role in the drama series Outlander (2014 to present).

Dion, 54, also said she will unveil new songs for the Sony-produced film, which will hit the big screen on May 12.

The film, directed by Jim Strouse, tells the story of a young woman, played by Chopra, who continues to text her fiance after his death. A romance is born with the phone number’s new owner, a journalist played by Heughan, thanks to Dion, whose profile he must write.

In April, Dion had postponed to 2023 all the concerts of her Courage World Tour scheduled for Europe in 2022 due to persistent health problems.

She told her fans then in a video on social media that she was still suffering from the muscle spasms that she began experiencing in late 2021, resulting in the postponement of her new Las Vegas residency.

The Canadian diva announced in January that she would not be able to perform the North American leg of her Courage World Tour for medical reasons. AFP