Celebs raring to be on Bear Grylls

It is an experience money cannot buy, says the host of the extreme outdoor adventure show

In the new season of Running With Bear Grylls, the survivalist host (left) puts Marvel star Anthony Mackie (in the background) through his paces in the rugged Italian Dolomites.
In the new season of Running With Bear Grylls, the survivalist host (left) puts Marvel star Anthony Mackie (in the background) through his paces in the rugged Italian Dolomites. PHOTO: NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC
Alison de Souza‍ In Los Angeles
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

He puts them through hell on his extreme outdoor adventure show Running With Bear Grylls, but celebrities are banging down the survivalist's door to come on the series, he says.

And the new season - which debuts at 9pm on Friday on National Geographic (Singtel TV Channel 201 and StarHub TV Channel 411) - will see polar extremes both in the physical environments tackled and the guests featured, from young Marvel star Anthony Mackie to veteran actor Danny Trejo, who at 76 was one of the oldest guests ever.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 21, 2021, with the headline 'Celebs raring to be on Bear Grylls'. Subscribe
Topics: 