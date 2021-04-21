Celebs raring to be on Bear Grylls

He puts them through hell on his extreme outdoor adventure show Running With Bear Grylls, but celebrities are banging down the survivalist's door to come on the series, he says.

And the new season - which debuts at 9pm on Friday on National Geographic (Singtel TV Channel 201 and StarHub TV Channel 411) - will see polar extremes both in the physical environments tackled and the guests featured, from young Marvel star Anthony Mackie to veteran actor Danny Trejo, who at 76 was one of the oldest guests ever.