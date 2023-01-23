Celebs like BY2, Ella Chen and Grace Chan post about homecomings, new babies during CNY

SINGAPORE – China-based Singaporean pop duo BY2 are back in Singapore for the first time in three years.

The Mandopop group, which comprises twin sisters Miko and Yumi, posted on Chinese social media platform Weibo last Thursday night that they were heading home for Chinese New Year after eight hours of packing.

“Here we come, Singapore,” they wrote, posting photos of themselves at an airport in China.

The sisters, who are both 30, also shared photos of them on the plane on Facebook and Instagram on Sunday, with the hashtag #throwback.

Yumi, whose real name is Peh Wei Ling, was dragged into the divorce spat between Taiwanese-American singer Wang Leehom and his estranged wife Lee Jinglei in December 2021.

The twins said in a long social media post at the end of 2022 that they would not look back at the “trash” they threw away and will cherish the happy moments of the year.

BY2 have kicked off their 2023 concert tour, and completed the Nanjing leg of it on Jan 15.