Celebs have a blast over alleged Bennifer reunion

When the news broke earlier this week that singer Jennifer Lopez, 51, and actor Ben Affleck, 48, may have rekindled their romance after 17 years, even their celebrity pals could not help but lap up the story.

Bennifer, as the couple were known in the early 2000s, were spotted on a romantic getaway to an exclusive ski chalet in Montana over the weekend.

Newly single Lopez, also known as JLo, had broken up with former baseball star Alex Rodriguez, also known as A-Rod, last month. They were known as J-Rod as a couple.

Affleck, also newly single, split up with actress Ana de Armas, 33, in January.

Lopez and Affleck, who broke up in 2004, had starred in romantic comedy Gigli (2003), which bombed at the box office. She also had a minor role in an Affleck movie, Jersey Girl (2004), which was directed by Kevin Smith, 50.

Comedienne Michelle Collins, 39, reposted a photo of Lopez and Affleck in a car during their trip and wrote: "JLo's been with him for like two weeks and he's hot as s*** again. I bet his phoenix back tattoo is slowly disappearing like the photo in Back To The Future."

Actress-singer Bette Midler, 75, took to Twitter to say: "#BenAffleck and #JenniferLopez might be back together? Aww. That's nice, but I was hoping that if we could bring anything back from the early 2000s, it would be my pelvic floor muscles."

Affleck's good friend, actor Matt Damon, 50, was asked on the Today show on Tuesday about the ski trip, but professed not to know anything about it or the alleged romance.

"It's a fascinating story. I hope it's true. I love them both. That would be awesome," he said.

Comedian Chris Rock, 56, also cracked a joke about it on breakfast show Good Morning America on Tuesday: "I'm so happy Jennifer and Ben are back, so happy. Gigli 2. Are you guys excited?"