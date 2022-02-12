Celebs congratulate Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin on their engagement

K-drama's golden couple Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin's surprise engagement news has been greeted with warm wishes from their celebrity pals.

Shortly after Son posted about it on Instagram on Thursday night, her close friend, actress Song Yoon-ah, addressed her by her nickname and wrote: "Our Yejinnie, let's talk when we meet up."

The star of recent hit drama Show Window: The Queen's House peppered her comment with many heart and kissing emojis.

Singer-actress Lee Jung-hyun wrote: "I'm tearing up so much. You and Bin will make a really, really beautiful married couple."

Actress Oh Yoon-ah added: "Yay, congratulations, Ye-jin, I'm so happy for you. Bin, please make our Yejinnie happy."

The most hilarious comment came from actress Lee Min-jung, who is married to actor Lee Byung-hun.

"Boom boom boom," she wrote, then explained: "It's a congratulatory sound of excitement: boom boom boom boo roo boom boom."

She added another "boom boo roo boom boom" to show her excitement over the upcoming nuptials.

Son and Hyun Bin fell in love on the set of hit romantic drama Crash Landing On You (2019 to 2020), in which they play lovers. They also acted together in the crime thriller movie The Negotiation (2018).

Due to the pandemic, the A-list stars will tie the knot next month in a private ceremony, said the actress' management agency MS Team Entertainment in a statement.

On Instagram, Son, 40, shared a picture of a miniature wedding dress with a long caption in both Korean and English.

Without mentioning Hyun Bin's name, she wrote in English: "I thought long and hard about how to share this story because it's an important one. I found someone to spend the rest of my life with. Yes... it's him."

She added: "Boy meets girl, recognises each other in the crowd, promises to build a future together. I couldn't imagine (it). It happened so naturally. But, isn't that destiny?"

Saying that Hyun Bin makes her feel "warm and protected", she asked fans to "help us celebrate the beginning of our future".

Through his management agency's Instagram account, Hyun Bin, 39, posted a picture of his and Son's entwined hands. The actor added a picture of a letter he wrote, in which he said: "Yes. I made an important decision to get married and I'm going to step into the next phase of my life. I made a promise to her - the one who always makes me smile - that we'll walk through all our days together."

The couple confirmed their relationship at the beginning of last year, after South Korean tabloid Dispatch published a report about them dating.