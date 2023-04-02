Celebrity hairstylist Addy Lee departs Mdada live-streaming platform due to health issues

SINGAPORE – Local celebrity hairstylist Addy Lee, a co-founder of live-streaming e-commerce company Mdada, is leaving the platform due to ill health.

He made the surprise announcement to his nearly 29,000 followers on Instagram on Saturday, accompanying the post with a picture of himself on a hospital bed.

The Malaysia-born 51-year-old thanked his Mdada co-founders, Singaporean actress-host Michelle Chia and Singapore-based Thai-Chinese actor-host Pornsak Prajakwit, and said he was sad that he had to leave. The trio set up the business in 2020.

“I regret leaving at this time as I can’t bear to give up my ‘Mbabies’, but I know my health needs my attention,” he wrote.

Lee added that he had been struggling with health problems in the last four months, and said he had undergone surgery three weeks ago.

Doctors had repeatedly told him to rest, he said, but Lee added that he continued to work as he did not want to disappoint his supporters.

He did not specify the nature of his health problems, and did not respond to queries from Chinese daily newspaper Lianhe Zaobao.