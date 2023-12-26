Celebrity couple Tsao Yu-ning and Gingle Wang are finally ‘Instagram official’

TAIPEI – Taiwanese actor Tsao Yu-ning and actress Gingle Wang are no longer hiding.

The celebrity couple, who had never posted photos of themselves together, finally did so on Dec 25.

“Merry Christmas,” Tsao, 29, wrote on Instagram, sharing photos of himself before ending the carousel with an image of him hugging Wang and her pet dog.

Similarly, Wang, 25, shared photos of herself and then her pet dog, before completing the carousel with fun photos of the couple’s half-covered faces.

Both Tsao and Wang wore identical red sweaters and Christmas-themed hats, and some fans joked that the dog was the “third wheel”.