Celebrity couple Nicholas Tse and Faye Wong spotted holding hands together at Chinese airport

BEIJING – Hong Kong actor Nicholas Tse and singer Faye Wong have quashed rumours they have broken up in a photo which went viral on Chinese social media last Saturday.

The couple have kept a low-profile since they got back together in 2014, leading to speculation in recent years that they were no longer together.

Last Saturday, Tse, 42, and Wong, 53, were photographed and filmed holding hands at a Chinese airport before flying to Hong Kong.

The couple were wearing face masks and did not shy away when they were filmed by the media and other people at the airport.

The photo was reminiscent of one taken in 2000, when they appeared for the first time in public holding hands and smiling after attending a party to celebrate Tony Leung Chiu Wai’s Best Actor win for In The Mood For Love (2000) at the Cannes Film Festival.

However, Tse and Wong separated after two years.

Wong married Chinese actor Li Yapeng in 2005 and had a daughter with him, while Tse tied the knot in 2006 with Hong Kong actress Cecilia Cheung with whom he has two sons.

However, their marriages did not work out. Tse and Wong were divorced in 2011 and 2013 respectively.

In 2014, Tse and Wong started seeing each other again. This time, they kept their relationship low-profile and were seldom seen in public together.

It led to speculation in recent years that they have broken up again, including in November 2022 when a video of Wong seemingly crying outside a cafe went viral on Weibo.

In January, Tse shared on social media several photos of him skiing at a resort, and netizens noticed a person suspected to be Wong in the reflection on his goggles.