Celebrity couple Jesseca Liu and Jeremy Chan open cafe in Langkawi

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Known for its pristine beaches and lush rainforests, Langkawi now has another draw for Singapore visitors.

Married celebrity couple Jesseca Liu and Jeremy Chan have opened a new cafe, Latitude 6, in the Malaysian territory, an archipelago of about 100 islands near the Malaysia-Thailand border.

On April 26, Latitude 6 posted on Instagram that it was “grateful” to everyone who attended its opening party, and tagged the Langkawi-born Malaysian actress and Singaporean actor.

The post featured Liu, 47, mingling with guests, receiving flowers, posing for photos and serving food to guests.

Written on some of the images was the message: “Thank you for celebrating our grand launch with us... our best-selling egg sandwich, made a little extra cute for tonight - come try it when you are here.”

According to the cafe’s Instagram page, it has been open since Feb 8, 2026, and serves homemade mixed berries sauce pancakes, mix fruit honey toast, tuna sandwiches, chocolate chip pancakes, big breakfast, nyonya laksa as well as Japanese chicken katsu.

The menu also offers drinks such as matcha latte, strawberry matcha latte, biscoff latte, yuzu matcha, hot latte and iced americano.

Among the dishes served at the new cafe Latitude 6 is mixed fruit honey toast. PHOTO: LATITUDE6CAFE/INSTAGRAM

It is open from Tuesdays to Sundays, from 8.30am to 5pm.

Liu was most recently named Best Actress at Star Awards 2026 on April 19 for playing a kind-hearted wife in blockbuster drama Emerald Hill – The Little Nyonya Story (2025)

Chan has acted in dramas Another Wok Of Life (2025) and All That Glitters (2023).

The 44-year-old previously promoted Latitude 6 in a March 7 Instagram post. “Morning rituals at Latitude 6 cafe in Langkawi. A proper big breakfast, a good latte and AW25 by Onitsuka Tiger,” he wrote, referring to a collection by the Japanese footwear brand.

The couple, who wed in 2017, already have several other businesses in Langkawi. This includes a homestay, J’s Home, which can be booked via Airbnb.

They also own another eatery, 3pm Dessert Cafe, spa business Bellis Spa, as well as fragrance brand Je3story.