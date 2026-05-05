Celebrity couple Edwin Goh and Rachel Wan’s crochet pattern allegedly stolen and resold

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Singaporean celebrity couple Edwin Goh (right) and Rachel Wan alleged that one of their crochet patterns had been copied.

SINGAPORE – Singaporean celebrity couple Edwin Goh and Rachel Wan have spoken out after discovering that one of their crochet designs had allegedly been copied and resold without permission.

In a video shared on their Instagram accounts on May 4, the couple stated that they were alerted by followers who noticed similarities between their original Palm Beach Filet Shirt pattern – sold on their crochet shop The Club Made– and a pattern sold by a seller on online marketplace Etsy.

Goh and Wan, both 31, launched their crochet business, The Club Made, in April 2023, selling their own patterns and yarns.

According to Goh and Wan, not only was the design replicated, but images of their work were also allegedly altered using AI before being used online.

“The person did not even bother to change my shorts (which he wore when modelling the shirt with the pattern). It was still my leopard shorts, but they just changed my face and skin colour,” said Goh.

Wan, who took Goh’s photos, said she did not know whether to laugh or cry.

The Palm Beach Filet Shirt crochet digital pattern, which features a repeated geometric design, is priced at $12.90 and the stolen pattern is listed at $11.58 by Etsy seller Urbanintl. The account is now unavailable.

The couple, who plan to marry in 2026, said the incident was upsetting given the time and effort invested into developing their designs from scratch.

They added that they had initially reached out to the seller privately in the hope of resolving the matter, but decided to go public after failing to reach a satisfactory outcome.

Despite the situation, they expressed gratitude to fans who flagged the issue and supported them. They also encouraged fellow creators to remain vigilant and to stand up for their intellectual property when necessary.

Wan has been crocheting since she was nine, while Goh picked it up from her. They met playing love interests in the Channel 8 drama Strike Gold (2023), and lived in Sydney, Australia, for two years before moving back to Singapore in 2025.