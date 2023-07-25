Celebrity couple David Foster, Katharine McPhee to play first Singapore concert together

SINGAPORE – Canadian hit-making songwriter and producer David Foster has played in Singapore several times, but his upcoming concert will be the first time he is performing here with his wife – American singer Katharine McPhee.

The star-studded line-up at The Star Theatre on Aug 8 also includes American singers Michael Bolton, Peabo Bryson and Loren Allred, and Malaysian singer Siti Nurhaliza.

Foster, 73, and American Idol runner-up McPhee, 39, got married in 2019. They have a two-year-old son, Rennie, who also happens to be one of their biggest fans, they tell The Straits Times in a Zoom interview.

The toddler cannot get enough of the couple’s version of musical standard Singin’ In The Rain, a song they performed when they took part in reality show The Masked Singer in 2021.

McPhee says: “So he started recognising my voice, and now, I have to pull it up on YouTube and play it for him all the time.”

The toddler also loves their version of Jingle Bells from their joint holiday album, Christmas Songs, released in late 2022. “It’s the middle of July and we’re still playing a Christmas song,” she says.

It is no surprise that he is a budding musician. Foster often posts videos of their son playing drums on social media. “I tried to show him things, but he just doesn’t want to learn. He’ll play on and off all day, every day,” says Foster, who also has five daughters from previous marriages.