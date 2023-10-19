Celebrity couple Andrea DeCruz and Pierre Png celebrate 20th wedding anniversary

SINGAPORE – Pierre Png and Andrea DeCruz are celebrating two decades of being husband and wife.

The local celebrity couple, who tied the knot on Oct 18, 2003, took to Instagram to wish each other a happy anniversary.

On Wednesday, Png, 49, shared a photo of DeCruz holding a big bouquet of white flowers with the caption: “It’s been one helluva roller-coaster ride and thanks to the prayers and support from everyone around us... we’ve made it this far.”

The actor added: “Here’s to another 20 more good years my sweets. Happy Anniversary. Love you so much.”

DeCruz, also 49, responded with a short and sweet post thanking her husband for “always being by my side from day one”.

The former actress-host – who now runs a hair salon, Cinq, and a restaurant, Tipsy Flamingo – shared photographs of themselves on various holidays, including one snapshot of Png tying her shoelaces.

Plenty of celebrity well-wishers, including actresses Pan Lingling and Janice Koh, actor Desmond Tan and host Alaric Tay, commented on their posts.

The couple’s relationship has been marked by several health scares. Png donated half his liver to DeCruz – then his fiancee – in 2002, after she suffered liver failure from taking Slim 10 weight-loss pills.

DeCruz, who marked the 21st anniversary of her life-saving liver transplant in May, had some health issues in recent years, including cervical cancer in 2017 and a brain aneurysm in 2019.