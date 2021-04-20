Celebrities lining up for wild adventures 'money can't buy', says Bear Grylls

Marvel star Anthony Mackie was one of the celebrities who appeared in the latest season of extreme outdoor adventure show, Running With Bear Grylls.
Marvel star Anthony Mackie was one of the celebrities who appeared in the latest season of extreme outdoor adventure show, Running With Bear Grylls.PHOTO: NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC
  • Updated
    1 hour ago
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

LOS ANGELES - He puts them through hell on his extreme outdoor adventure show Running With Bear Grylls, but celebrities are banging down the survivalist's door to come on the series, he says.

And the new season - which debuts at 9 pm on Friday (April 23) on National Geographic (Singtel Channel 201 and Starhub Channel 411) - will see polar extremes both in the physical environments tackled and the guests featured, from young Marvel star Anthony Mackie to veteran actor Danny Trejo, who at 76 was one of the oldest guests ever.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 