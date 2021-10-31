Celebrities don Squid Game outfits for Halloween

SINGAPORE - With Squid Game becoming one of the hottest, if not the hottest, television shows of the year, it was inevitable that several celebrities would turn to the South Korean survival drama for inspiration this Halloween.

In the series, actress Lee Yoo-mi portrayed Player 240, a young woman recently released from prison after killing her abusive father.

But for Halloween, the 27-year-old dressed up as the creepy mechanical doll from the show's Red Light, Green Light game instead.

In Singapore, radio DJ Kenneth Chung, better known as Kunhua, also dressed up as the doll, while his Centre Stage podcast co-host Nico Chua, better known as Weibin, suited up as the North Korean defector Sae-byeok, also known as Player 067, who was portrayed by model-actress Jung Ho-yeon.



PHOTO: KUNHUA_C/INSTAGRAM



Taiwanese television host Dee Hsu, or Little S, was probably the most enthusiastic, involving her whole family.

She dressed up as the elderly man known as Player 001, while her eldest daughter Elly came as Sae-byeok.

Some fans said Elly looked like the character in the series, while others remarked on her resemblance to Chinese actress Zhou Dongyu.



PHOTO: HSU1124/INSTAGRAM



Hsu's second daughter Lily donned the costume of Player 240, while her youngest daughter Alice masqueraded as the creepy doll. Her husband Mike Hsu also dressed up as one of the players, although his number was not visible.