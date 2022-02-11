Celebrities congratulate Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin on engagement

SEOUL - K-drama's golden couple Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin's surprise engagement news has been greeted with warm wishes from their celebrity pals.

Shortly after Son posted on Instagram on Thursday night (Feb 10), her close friend, actress Song Yoon-ah, addressed her by her nickname and wrote: "Our Yejinnie, let's talk when we meet up."

The star of hit drama Show Window: The Queen's House (2021 to 2022) peppered her comment with many heart and kissing emojis.

Singer-actress Lee Jung-hyun wrote: "I'm tearing up so much. You and Bin will make a really, really beautiful married couple."

Actress Oh Yoon-ah added: "Yay, congratulations, Yejin, I'm so happy for you. Bin, please make our Yejinnie happy."

The most hilarious comment came from actress Lee Min-jung, who is married to actor Lee Byung-hun.

"Boom boom boom," she wrote, then explained: "It's a congratulatory sound of excitement: boom boom boom boo roo boom boom."

She added another "boom boo roo boom boom" to show her excitement over the upcoming nuptials.

The South Korean A-list couple fell in love on the set of hit romantic drama Crash Landing On You (2019 to 2020), in which they play lovers. They had also acted opposite each other in the crime thriller movie The Negotiation (2018).

The stars will tie the knot in March in a private ceremony due to the pandemic, said Son's management agency MS Team Entertainment in a statement.

On Instagram, Son, 40, shared a picture of a miniature wedding dress with a long caption in both Korean and English.

Without mentioning Hyun Bin's name, she wrote in English: "I thought long and hard about how to share this story because it's an important one. I found someone to spend the rest of my life with. Yes... it's him."

She added: "Boy meets girl, recognises each other in the crowd, promises to build a future together. I couldn't imagine (it). It happened so naturally. But, isn't that destiny?"