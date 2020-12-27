Celebrities celebrate Christmas with their 2020 babies

For celebrities who became first-time parents earlier this year, this Christmas had added significance for them.

Home-grown model-actress Sheila Sim, who gave birth to her daughter Layla Woo in September, posted on social media a photo of her with Layla and her banker husband Deon Woo on Friday (Dec 25).

Sim, 36, wrote: "It's Layla's first Christmas. Christmas's got a new meaning to it with our little one in our life."

She also posted a photo of her with Layla and her two nieces on Saturday.

"Whenever they come visit Layla, Layla would quickly wake up from her nap and greet them with such big smiles," said the actress of drama series such as 118 (2014 to 2018).

"And then she would watch them tentatively, like she can't wait to join them."

Several Hong Kong celebrities - actor Raymond Lam, singer Lui Fong and actor Joel Chan - became first-time fathers a few months ago.

Lam, 41, and Lui, 56, appeared in photos posted by their wives on social media.

Lam's wife, Chinese model Carina Zhang, 30, gave birth to their daughter in September, but her face has never been shown. And in the family photos posted by Zhang on Weibo, their daughter's face was covered by pictures.



Hong Kong actor Raymond Lam and his wife Carina Zhang with their son. PHOTO: CARINA ZHANG/WEIBO



Lui surprised many fans in May when the Hong Kong media reported that he had married entrepreneur Rainbow Ng, his girlfriend of seven years. His wife, who gave birth to their daughter in August, posted several photos of the family, in which their little girl was seen in a Santarina costume.

For Chan, 44, whose wife Apple Ho gave birth to their son Jaco in July, he posted the photos on social media with several hashtags such as #HopeThePandemicWillEndSoon and #FirstChristmasForOurFamilyOfThree.

For celebrities who have become parents to a second child, Christmas was equally meaningful.

Local singers Tay Kewei, 37, and Alfred Sim, 39, who welcome their second child in June, posted photos of their family, including their baby. Tay wrote: "First Christmas for our little #xiaopianpian". The couple also have a three-year-old son, Momo.

Hong Kong actress Grace Chan, 29, who is married to actor Kevin Cheng, 51, gave birth to their second son Yannick in July.

She posted on social media a photo of their family of four and wrote: "This year has been a wild one (to say the least). There has been a lot of ups and downs, but regardless of everything, today is about the good, the great, the blessings."

The couple have another son, Rafael, who will turn two in February 2021.