Celebrate the Year of the Tiger with 8 famous felines

Be it throwing knives, leaping through hoops, or doing cartwheels and backflips, this Siberian tiger can do it all. In Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted (2012), he is a former superstar of a travelling circus whose confidence was destroyed by a botched performance.

Vitaly (voiced by Breaking Bad actor Bryan Cranston) regains his passion after encouragement from Alex the lion, to whom he initially displays a cold attitude.

The tiger is also among the animals dancing in rainbow-coloured wigs in a silly scene at the end of the film.

2. Nahal