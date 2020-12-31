Cecilia Cheung slammed for singing off-key in Guangzhou

Hong Kong actress-singer Cecilia Cheung has been slammed for not rehearsing and singing out of tune during an event in Guangzhou, China.

On top of that, the 40-year-old star was reportedly paid one million yuan ($203,000) for performing just two songs at the Saturday show.

While she was greeted with warm applause when she appeared on stage, things started going downhill when she began to sing.

Even though the song was one of her classic hits, Wish Upon A Star, she had problems hitting the notes and her voice sounded hoarse.

She appeared out of breath and even coughed a few times during the short performance.

She did ask the audience for their understanding and apologised as she was unwell that day and also did not have a chance to rehearse as her flight was delayed.

Comments online, however, were scathing, calling her out for forgetting the lyrics, having an attitude problem and disrespecting the audience.

The busy star, who recently snagged lucrative advertising deals in China, reportedly made $52 million from them alone, so perhaps this singing gig is small potatoes for her.

However, she will need to get her voice ready as she is said to have signed up for the second season of Sisters Who Make Waves.

The Chinese reality talent show features 30 female celebrities over 30 years old who compete to debut in a seven-member girl group.