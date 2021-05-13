Cecilia Cheung changes tune on remarrying, kids

Hong Kong actress Cecilia Cheung, 40, has changed her tune about having more children.

The single mother of three sons shut down pregnancy rumours last month after being photographed with a slight belly. She said then she had no intention of having a fourth child.

She added that her appearance had been due to eating too much while taking part in Chinese reality show Sisters Who Make Waves, which concluded recently.

However, in a teaser for the chat show Life Is Beautiful, she said she had not ruled out remarrying and having more children.

"If a man really loves me, really wants to marry me, really needs me, then I will say 'I do'. If the man wishes to marry me, of course I want to have more children, as I think three is too few."

Cheung, who has said often in the past that she loves children, has two sons - Lucas, 13, and Quintus, 10 - with her ex-husband, Hong Kong actor Nicholas Tse. They married in 2006 and split up in 2011.

Her youngest son, Marcus, is two years old and she has never revealed the father's identity.

When asked by the chat show's host, Chinese actress and singer Viann Zhang, whether she was currently single, Cheung deflected the question. "Do I have to confess? You are being too direct."