Cats musical returning to Singapore in October for its fifth run

West End and Broadway musical Cats is returning to Singapore in October.

The exact dates of the run are not yet available, but a waitlist is currently open until the end of Feb 8 at https://baseasia.com/cats-waitlist .

The show’s fifth time in the Lion City, presented by live entertainment company Base Entertainment Asia, is expected to be staged at the Sands Theatre, the same venue for the 2019 and 2015 productions.

Cats also had a run at the Esplanade Theatre in 2009, and at the Kallang Theatre in 1993.

Base Entertainment Asia’s chief executive officer Chantal Prudhomme said in a press release: “We are thrilled to be opening the door to the world of the Jellicle Cats. Every cat has its own story, quirks and personality, and there is something for everyone to connect with - from the mischievous Rum Tum Tugger to the magical Mr Mistoffelees, and, of course, the unforgettable Grizabella.

“Having seen how much audiences have enjoyed previous seasons, we are excited to welcome both returning theatre-goers and a new generation to experience the Jellicle Ball this October.”

Cats, whose music was composed by English musical theatre legend Andrew Lloyd Webber, is based on English poet T. S. Eliot’s poetry collection Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats (1939). It is set against a larger-than-life junkyard playground alive with feline characters such as Rum Tum Tugger, Mr Mistoffelees, Macavity, Jennyanydots, Old Deuteronomy, Grizabella and Skimbleshanks.

Known as the Jellicle Cats, they come out to play on one special night of the year - the night of the Jellicle Ball. One by one, they tell their stories for the amusement of Old Deuteronomy, their wise and benevolent leader, who must choose one of the cats to ascend to The Heaviside Layer and be reborn into a whole new Jellicle life.

The musical is one of the longest-running shows in West End and Broadway history, having received its world premiere at the New London Theatre in 1981 where it played for 21 record-breaking years and almost 9,000 performances.

Known for its fantastically-oversized set, inspired choreography and mischievous costumes, it won the Laurence Olivier Awards and Evening Standard Awards for Best Musical in 1981. In 1983, the 1982 Broadway production became the recipient of seven Tony Awards including Best Musical, and ran for 18 years.

Cats has been presented in over 30 countries, translated into 15 languages and seen by more than 73 million people worldwide. Both the original London and Broadway cast recordings won Grammy Awards for Best Cast Album.

Its most famous song is the wistful number Memory, which has been recorded by over 150 artistes from Barbra Streisand and Johnny Mathis to Liberace and Barry Manilow.