LOS ANGELES - The satirical comedy The Great tells the story of Catherine the Great (Elle Fanning) - the minor German princess who became Russia's longest-ruling female leader and the feckless husband she overthrew in order to get there, Peter III (Nicholas Hoult).

Speaking at a press event in Los Angeles, Fanning says the irreverent Emmy-nominated series - based loosely on the history of how Catherine became Empress of Russia from 1762 to 1796 - is not trying to be a documentary.