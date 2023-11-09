Cathay Cineplexes to open new outlet at Century Square on Nov 21

SINGAPORE - Cathay Cineplexes’s new cinema outlet at shopping mall Century Square in Tampines will open on Nov 21.

It takes over the space left by Filmgarde Cineplexes, which vacated its Century Square premises in April 2022.

Cathay Cineplex Century Square features six halls with newly installed seating and digital cinema systems, including the projectors.

In a press statement, the halls were said to be designed to resemble “a close and cosy community living room where people can gather to watch their favourite movies”.

Each hall will be fitted with two pairs of Wave seats, a full-length lounger for two persons. The seats are located at the front of the hall and reclined at the ideal angle for viewing.

Every hall will also be decorated with neon sign art.

There will also be one hall with a Dolby Atmos system, which creates a spatial sound experience. Every hall will be equipped with Assisted Listening Device Systems (ALDS) that will enable personal connections to audio sources for deaf patrons.

The ticketing area has self-service ticketing kiosks, with an additional kiosk placed at Century Square Level 1. There will also be handicap- and wheelchair-friendly counters that are at a lowered height for greater accessibility.

Cathay Cineplexes will be organising events at Century Square during the Deepavali long weekend from Friday to Monday.

Expect live musical performances, free popcorn, free screenings of local movies and games with movie tickets as prizes.

Over its soft launch period from Nov 17 to 19, Cathay Cineplex Century Square will be offering movie tickets at $7.75 each. The cinema will also host free movie screenings over that period. Tickets will be available on a first-come-first-served basis, and details will be available soon on social media.

On Nov 19, Malaysian actress Nabila Huda, the star of Malaysian horror film Rahsia (2023), will visit the new outlet for a meet-and-greet session. Details will be posted on Cathay Cineplexes’ social media accounts.

For more information on the launch events, go to cathaycineplexes.com.sg.