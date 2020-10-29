Catch JJ Lin's live-stream concert on Oct 30

SINGAPORE - Singaporean singer-songwriter JJ Lin will perform a live-stream concert on Friday (Oct 30) at 8pm.

During the show, the Taipei-based superstar will perform music from his 14th albumDrifter • Like You Do, which was released on Oct 20.

The gig can be viewed on the 39-year-old's official YouTube page.

On Friday (Oct 30) at the same time, the official music video for his English single, While I Can, will also premiere on YouTube. This song is adapted from Lin's Mandarin song Wonderland, which was released in 2019.

Drifter, the first half of Lin's new album, consists of six Mandarin tracks - Embark, No Turning Back, Drifter, The Lost Ones, So Be It and Passing Through.

The second half of the album, Like You Do, currently features the song While I Can. More tracks on this second half will be released in the coming months.