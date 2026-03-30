Cast of hit K-drama Goblin to reunite for travel show after 10 years

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SEOUL – One of the most popular K-dramas is set to reunite its core cast to mark its 10th anniversary.

South Korean TV station tvN said on March 26 that the stars of Guardian: The Lonely And Great God (2016 to 2017) – also known as Goblin – will come together for a new travel-format programme scheduled to air in the first half of the year.

The project, tentatively titled Goblin 10th Anniversary, remains in the early stages, with details such as filming locations and format yet to be disclosed.

Based on the Korean folklore of dokkaebi, a mythological creature that could be seen as either a guardian or goblin, the drama series starred Gong Yoo, Kim Go-eun, Lee Dong-wook and Yoo In-na.

“Reuniting for Guardian: The Lonely And Great God after a long time, (the cast) will take time to look back on the show’s iconic scenes, memorable lines and the special meaning the series left behind,” tvN said in a press statement.

“For viewers who loved the drama, it will offer fond memories and lingering emotions, while for new audiences, it will show why the series became such a phenomenon.”

Originally broadcast on tvN in 2016, Guardian: The Lonely And Great God follows Kim Shin (Gong), an immortal goblin who seeks a human bride to end his eternal life. As the story progresses, his fate becomes intertwined with those of Ji Eun-tak (Kim), a spirited high schooler who claims to be that bride, and an amnesiac Grim Reaper (Lee).

Gong Yoo (left) and Lee Dong-wook in Goblin. PHOTO: VIU

The fantasy-romance series drew significant attention during its run, becoming the first cable drama in South Korea to surpass a 20 per cent viewership rating. Various elements of the show – including its soundtrack, filming locations and fashion – went viral.

Even after its finale in 2017, the series continued to gain traction on global streaming platforms, sustaining its popularity and international reach.

The TV drama won several industry honours in 2017, including Grand Prize (Daesang) at the Baeksang Arts Awards, Best Drama at the Korea Cable TV Awards and Best Drama at the Korea Drama Awards. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK