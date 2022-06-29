Cast of dystopian series Westworld takes to heart warning about AI

LOS ANGELES - With researchers in Tokyo recently announcing that they have developed a robotic finger covered in living human skin - able to bend and even heal - the series Westworld (2016 to present) is starting to look a lot less like science fiction.

And the show's creators and cast get chills down their spines whenever they hear of yet another development narrowing the gap between reality and their Emmy-winning show, which imagines a future where androids have become sentient and can pass for human beings.