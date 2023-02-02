Cast from Thai drama F4 Thailand: Boys Over Flowers holding Singapore concert in March

SINGAPORE – The four lead actors from the popular Thai drama F4 Thailand: Boys Over Flowers (2021 to 2022) will be performing a concert at The Star Theatre on March 11.

Featuring Bright Vachirawit, Win Metawin, Dew Jirawat and Nani Hirunkit, it is titled Shooting Star Asia Tour In Singapore and is part of their first Asia tour.

The quartet gained immense popularity internationally through the series, and first held a sold-out concert in Bangkok in July 2022. Apart from Singapore, the tour will also travel to Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul.

Fans can expect the cast members to sing soundtrack numbers from F4 Thailand: Boys Over Flowers, such as Shooting Star and Who Am I. Ticket holders will also be entitled to fan benefits, including a group photo with the actors, signed poster and other goodies.

Live Nation members enjoy first dibs during the exclusive Live Nation pre-sale on Friday, from noon until 11.59pm.

For free membership sign-up and pre-sale access, go to www.livenation.sg. Tickets to the public will be available from noon on Saturday at www.ticketmaster.sg.

BOOK IT/SHOOTING STAR ASIA TOUR IN SINGAPORE

Where: The Star Theatre, 04-01 The Star Performing Arts Centre, 1 Vista Exchange Green

When: March 11, 8pm

Admission: $148 to $288 via Ticketmaster (go to ticketmaster.sg or call 3158-8588) and all SingPost outlets