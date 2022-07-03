Carol Smith, Joshua Simon and Jill Lim to perk up your weekday mornings on Kiss92

SINGAPORE - The new crew helming Kiss92 FM's weekday morning show may give the impression that they are nocturnal creatures due to their former evening and night-time radio schedules.

But DJs Carol Smith, Joshua Simon and Jill Lim swear they are actually "morning people" - and are pumped up to tackle 4am wake-up calls.

The trio are taking over from Divian Nair, who hosted Kiss92's 6 to 10am timeslot for the past three years, starting on Monday (July 4).

His last day with the station was June 30.

Previously, Simon and Lim co-presented The Reality Check With Josh & Jill on weekdays from 8pm to midnight, while Smith's solo drive-time show The Ride With Carol took the weekday 4 to 8pm timeslot.

Smith, 46, tells The Straits Times of The Morning Show With Carol, Josh & Jill: "It's a new show with a new dynamic. The energy required to host a morning show is definitely different from the night because we want to help our listeners wake up, and feel fresh and excited about the day."

For Lim, 32, who has a two-year-old daughter, the news of her latest appointment came at an opportune time.

She says: "I was having a particularly tough week. She had been waking up at 4am, over and over, and this one day, it was storming, so my dog was whining as he's afraid of thunder. It was utter chaos and, needless to say, I was wide awake.

"Later, my boss called and asked if I would be interested to do a morning show in the future. I took it as a sign - maybe my child and dog knew before I did.

"So I said, 'I'm ready. Let's go, I'm already awake anyway.'"

As for Simon, 32, he does not even have curtains in his bedroom so he wakes up to a blaze of light every day.

He says: "When I did nights, I'd still get up early, go for a jog and get some reading time before my day starts.

"With that said, sleeping at 9.30pm every night from here on, to get my seven hours of sleep, is going to take discipline. Waking up at 4am for anything at all will be a challenge for any human, but I've faith in what we're going to do. And I don't ever want to take for granted the joy that comes with my job."

Smith recently became a "dog mum", and because her cockapoo is an early riser, she is now often up at 5am to play with him.

Incidentally, the trio kick-started their radio careers on morning shows and are thrilled about coming full circle - and doing so together.