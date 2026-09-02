Carla Jeffery, actress in Disney’s Zombies films, dies at 33

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Carla Jeffery’s breakout role came in Disney’s Zombies trilogy, which racked up nearly a quarter-billion streaming hours on Disney+.

NEW YORK – Carla Jeffery, an actress known for playing Bree in the Disney Zombies franchise, died on Sept 2. She was 33.

Her death was confirmed by her agent, Carla Alexander, in a social media post. Jeffery’s cause of death was not released.

“For more than 20 years, we had the privilege of watching her grow into a beautiful, vibrant, and incredibly talented woman whose radiant smile could light up any room,” the post read.

Jeffery was born July 10, 1993, in Houston, Texas. She got her start in show business when Alexander discovered her after signing her twin brother, Carlon Jeffery, when they moved to California, according to an interview.

Jeffery attended acting classes and knew immediately that she loved transforming into another character. She booked her first show when she was 12 years old, according to an interview.

About two years later, Jeffery landed a recurring role on Season 6 of Curb Your Enthusiasm (2000 to 2024), a sitcom starring US comedian and writer Larry David. Jeffery played Keysha Black, a child who moves into David’s home when her family is displaced by a hurricane.

She had a series of appearances on prominent Disney Channel and Nickelodeon shows for an episode or two.

They include the TV series Good Luck Charlie (2010 to 2014), about the comedic complications of a growing family, and Shake It Up (2010 to 2013). The latter show starred Zendaya and Bella Thorne, whose characters attempted to balance life as dancers while attending school.

Her breakout role came in Disney’s Zombies trilogy (2018 to 2022), about supernatural characters moving to a suburban high school, as a character named Bree, a cheerleader. The hit movies racked up nearly a quarter-billion streaming hours on Disney+. NYTIMES

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.