Cardi B tries ballet in new online series

Rapper Cardi B is taking on everything from attempting to drive a stunt car to dancing ballet in a new series, Cardi Tries.

The Grammy winner announced the show via her Instagram account on Thursday with a hilarious trailer, in which she explains to her ballet teacher - Grey's Anatomy star and prolific dancer Debbie Allen - that she used to be a stripper.

"Ever wondered whether I'd be a good ballerina? Only one way to find out," she wrote in another clip on Instagram, which includes two young girls telling the camera: "She needs more technique."

The show will be streamed on Facebook Messenger, Instagram and Messenger's Watch Together function every Thursday until Feb 4.

The rapper's adventures will include making sushi, weaving wigs and teaching a kindergarten class.

She will be joined by guest stars such as actress Michelle Rodriguez from the Fast & Furious movie franchise (2001 to present) and country singer Mickey Guyton.

She told Glamour.com the show was her way of returning to doing things outside her comfort zone.

"I recognised that fame had made me really sensitive," she said. "Not sensitive so much - but you know when you're not used to doing something so hard and you're scared to get yourself hurt... The adventures took me back to getting down and dirty."