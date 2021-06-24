Cara Delevingne has considered a boob job as she thinks her breasts are uneven

LOS ANGELES - British model-actress Cara Delevingne has opened up about her insecurities about her breasts.

"Like ever since I was a kid, I was like, 'I wanna have a boob job, my boobs are uneven'," she said in the latest episode of the Make It Reign With Josh Smith podcast on Tuesday (June 22).

The 28-year-old said: "I get it because it comes from a place of deep insecurity."

What stopped her was that she didn't feel comfortable opening up to her fans about going under the knife, even though she is not opposed to plastic surgery.

"I've gotten close to thinking about it and luckily at that moment go, 'Well, if I was to do it, then I don't think I could be honest about it,'" said the top model who has walked the runway for luxury houses such as Chanel, Fendi and Burberry.

"That would be a problem because I just think that young girls or young boys need to know that some things aren't naturally obtainable, you know, which is fine."

She added that she hoped plastic surgery would become normalised: "I can't wait to have something done. What makes it more sad is that people just can't really talk about it."