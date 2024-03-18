Cantopop stars Charlene Choi, Gillian Chung and Joey Yung spotted filming show in Singapore

SINGAPORE – Satay, durians, chicken rice and Marina Bay Sands’ Infinity Pool may be featured in the second season of Girls’ Spectacular Journey.

The Hong Kong travel reality series, which premiered in 2021, is hosted by Hong Kong singers Joey Yung, as well as Charlene Choi and Gillian Chung of Cantopop duo Twins. The first season, which has 12 episodes, showcased their tight-knit friendship as they travelled around China, indulging in local fare along the way.

Netizens spotted the trio at various places in Singapore and posted photographs of them on Chinese social media platform Xiaohongshu on March 17.

Yung, 43, Choi, 41, and Chung, 43, were seen near the Infinity Pool, where Yung seemed to be filming the group.

The pop divas – who are best friends and worked together on the single Full Dance Gear in 2018 – were also spotted with a film crew at 99 Old Trees Durian, a cafe in Chinatown.