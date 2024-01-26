Cantopop star Sammi Cheng on road to recovery after seven months of recuperation

Long Covid symptoms are debilitating, and Sammi Cheng can attest to that.

The Cantopop superstar, who went offline for seven months, returned to Instagram on Jan 25 with an update that she is finally on the road to recovery after contracting the virus in May 2023.

Clad in a baby blue cloud-print sweatsuit, the 51-year-old Hong Kong actress-singer said her outfit reflected her mood.

“Looking back at last year, there were times when I was really physically and emotionally numbed. Sometimes I was okay, sometimes not. Sometimes high, sometimes low... that’s life,” Cheng wrote in her post in Cantonese.

She added: “By 2024, the dirty clouds have dissipated, and my body and mind will be like the blue sky and white clouds.”