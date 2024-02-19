Cantopop couple George Lam and Sally Yeh to perform in Singapore in April

SINGAPORE – They have been at the forefront of the Cantopop scene for more than four decades.

Hong Kong music legend George Lam will be holding court at the Sands Grand Ballroom on April 28 for his One Night With George Lam concert. Joining him is his wife and fellow Cantopop icon Sally Yeh, who will be making a special guest appearance.

Tickets to Lam’s concert, priced between $88 and $388, are available via Marina Bay Sands’ official website (www.marinabaysands.com/entertainment/shows/one-night-with-george-lam.html). Sands LifeStyle members will enjoy 10 per cent off ticket prices.

Lam, 76, has won numerous accolades since his debut in 1978. Considered one of Hong Kong’s pioneering artistes, the celebrated tenor has released more than 40 albums in English, Mandarin and Cantonese, with hits such as In The Middle Of The Water (1980) and Nothing Gonna Stop Us Now (1987).

He also starred in several films, including Hong Kong director Ann Hui’s Boat People (1982), where he received a Best Actor nomination at the 1982 Hong Kong Film Awards.

Married in 1996, the celebrity couple are known for their powerhouse duet Everlasting Love (1995). Yeh’s hits include Cool Walk (1991), Heartbroken In The Past (1992) and A Woman’s Tears (1993).

Mr Jeremy Bach, chief customer officer of Marina Bay Sands, says in a press statement: “We are privileged to host Cantopop legend George Lam this April. This highly anticipated event is aligned with our renewed focus on bringing in more premium entertainment offerings for our guests, which aims to not only attract local audiences, but also draw visitors from our key markets within the region.”

