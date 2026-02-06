HK pop couple George Lam and Sally Yeh to perform at Singapore Indoor Stadium in April

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – Hong Kong music icons George Lam and Sally Yeh will be back in town to perform at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on April 4.

Tickets are priced from $158 to $348. The pre-sale starts on Feb 12, while the general sale commences on Feb 13.

The show is part of the couple’s We Are One tour, which includes previously announced dates in Malaysia and Macau. They are set to reinterpret their timeless classics with duets and dances, as part of their first official joint concert in 28 years.

Lam, 78, has staged several solo concerts in Singapore, including in 2024 at Marina Bay Sands’ Sands Grand Ballroom, which featured his wife Yeh, 64, as a guest singer. He also played a 40th anniversary concert at The Star Theatre in 2016.

The singer-actors, who wed in 1996, are known for popular Mandarin duets such as Everlasting Love (1995) and My Choice (1983).

Lam, who made his show-business debut in 1978, is considered one of Hong Kong’s pioneering artistes. He has released more than 40 albums in English, Mandarin and Cantonese, and has amassed hits such as In The Middle Of The Water (1980) and Nothing Gonna Stop Us Now (1987).

He has also starred in several films, including Hong Kong director Ann Hui’s Boat People (1982). He received a Best Actor nomination for it at the 1982 Hong Kong Film Awards.

Yeh’s Mandarin music hits include Cool Walk (1991) and The Possibility Of Love (2003).

Book it/ George Lam & Sally Yeh “We Are One” World Tour Concert In Singapore