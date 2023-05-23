Cannes queasy over vomit-eating dieting drama

CANNES - Cannes endured the nauseating sight of someone eating her own vomit on Monday, but the film’s star, Mia Wasikowska, said it was a dark satire on the challenges teens face.

The film festival awarded its top prize last year to a movie involving a 15-minute vomiting sequence, Triangle Of Sadness, and this year got its own gross-out scene in Club Zero, this time set around a nutrition cult.

In one particularly revolting scene, a girl wanting to save the planet makes herself sick in front of her appalled parents and then eats her own vomit with a fork.

Wasikowska, known for her roles in Alice In Wonderland (2010) and Crimson Peak (2015), said the film uses eating disorders and cults to explore the anxieties of younger generations faced with climate change and global inequalities.

“I always think that if I was a teenager now, I would be so nervous with the world that we are inheriting,” the 33-year-old Australian actress told AFP.

“I just found it moving that these kids join this class because they care about the planet, a lot of them want to eat less meat, be more conscious. It’s the most beautiful part of young people. And it gets corrupted, influenced.”

The new feature from Austrian director Jessica Hausner takes place in a prestigious European college and centres on a group of teenagers who come under the influence of Ms Novak (Wasikowska), who advocates “conscious eating”.

Essentially this means eating nothing in a bid to save the planet and opt out of consumer culture.

Speaking to AFP just ahead of the film’s premiere in Cannes on Monday, Hausner, 50, said her film explored what happens when one follows an extreme idea to its limit.

“It is not to make people uneasy, it is to show how radicalisation works,” she said of the stomach-churning vomit scene.

With its satirical tone and touches of absurdist humour, it echoes the themes and style of Triangle Of Sadness, which won the Palme d’Or for Sweden film-maker Ruben Ostlund, who is heading this year’s jury.

True believers

Hausner and Wasikowska, who has starred in films by directors Tim Burton, Jim Jarmusch and David Cronenberg, prepared for the movie by researching cults and sects.